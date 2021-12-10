Dr. Violet Maldonado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maldonado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violet Maldonado, MD
Overview of Dr. Violet Maldonado, MD
Dr. Violet Maldonado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Dr. Maldonado's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Center for Women's Health at Providence3270 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 595-1811
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maldonado?
Dr. Maldonado is kind and understanding. I feel comfortable and safe in her care. Both Dr. and staff are patient and willing to answer any questions I may have and make me feel like a valued patient.
About Dr. Violet Maldonado, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1235584210
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maldonado accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Dr. Maldonado has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.