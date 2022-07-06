Dr. Violeta McCormack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violeta McCormack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Violeta McCormack, MD
Dr. Violeta McCormack, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EDVARDA KARDELJA UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANI / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.
Dr. McCormack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McCormack's Office Locations
-
1
Broward Heart Specialists1625 SE 3rd Ave # 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCormack?
A year ago, I had the good fortune of my extraordinary Primary Dr., (Internal Medicine) Robert Barbarite, M.D., to recommend Dr. McCormack. After calming my panic (!) she skillfully and with care did the procedure (3 stents) and along with her amazing staff gave me the gift of health again. I am grateful to her and her excellent staff and was extremely impressed with Broward Health Fort Lauderdale.
About Dr. Violeta McCormack, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265480891
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- U Nevada Med Ctr
- Med Ctr Ijublijana|Med Ctr Ijublijana|U Nevada Med Ctr|U Nevada Med Ctr
- EDVARDA KARDELJA UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANI / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCormack using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormack works at
Dr. McCormack has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.