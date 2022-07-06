Overview of Dr. Violeta McCormack, MD

Dr. Violeta McCormack, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EDVARDA KARDELJA UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANI / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.



Dr. McCormack works at Broward Heart Specialists in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.