Overview of Dr. Violeta Radenovich, MD

Dr. Violeta Radenovich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Radenovich works at Children's Eye Center El Paso in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.