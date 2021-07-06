Dr. Violeta Radenovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radenovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violeta Radenovich, MD
Dr. Violeta Radenovich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Children's Eye Center of El Paso1250 E Cliff Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-9339
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Doctor
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1467463562
Education & Certifications
- Houston Eye Assoc
- Univ TX
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Dr. Radenovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radenovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radenovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Radenovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radenovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radenovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radenovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.