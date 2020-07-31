Dr. Violetta Lyra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violetta Lyra, MD
Dr. Violetta Lyra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Florida - Florida Woman Care LLC1380 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 260, Miami, FL 33179 Directions (305) 466-2496
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Been coming here almost 3 years and she is very sweet and funny, great DOCTOR :
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Lyra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyra has seen patients for Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyra.
