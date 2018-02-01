See All Family Doctors in Glendale, CA
Dr. Violetta Mailyan, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Violetta Mailyan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Mailyan works at Family Medicine Center in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Way Madical Center, Glendale CA
    815 E Colorado St Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 484-5434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Skin Screenings
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2018
    Dr Violetta Mailyan is great, professional and approachable. She was able to thoroughly describe all the procedures, gave me all my options and welcomed more questions during my consultation. When I went for my procedure Dr Violetta was gentle and patient, gave me time and allowed me to be comfortable and paced the treatment to make sure I was comfortable. Dr Mailyan is amazing and I recommend her services without any reservations!
    — Feb 01, 2018
    About Dr. Violetta Mailyan, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679959845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Glendale Adventist Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Irvine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Violetta Mailyan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mailyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mailyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mailyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mailyan works at Family Medicine Center in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mailyan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mailyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mailyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mailyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

