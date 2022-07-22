See All Rheumatologists in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Violette Henein, MD

Rheumatology
2.5 (61)
Map Pin Small Clinton Township, MI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Violette Henein, MD

Dr. Violette Henein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams U and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Henein works at Henein Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henein's Office Locations

    Henein Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center
    39621 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 226-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Jul 22, 2022
    Heather Gingrich — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Violette Henein, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912914227
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Marshfield Clin
    Residency
    Internship
    • U SD Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams U
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Violette Henein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henein works at Henein Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center in Clinton Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Henein’s profile.

    Dr. Henein has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Henein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

