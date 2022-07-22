Dr. Violette Henein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violette Henein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Violette Henein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams U and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Henein works at
Dr. Henein's Office Locations
Henein Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center39621 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 226-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I'm someone who neglected their health and didn't feel comfortable going to doctors. Months ago, I ended up in the ER with some very scary symptoms. No one in the ER could tell me what happened to me and chalked it off to anxiety. I have a prior mental health diagnosis, so most doctors were very biased and kept telling me my symptoms were imagined, despite several abnormal test results and the symptoms persisting for a long time. I was really scared no one would be able to help me. I wrote up a 100 page extensive medical history and brought it to Dr. Henein. They took copies and read it all without even blinking an eye. Dr. Henein did not judge me based on my prior diagnosis. She took into consideration my whole history, my current symptoms, and all of my test results and was able to successfully diagnose my Lupus/Sjogren's and get me on the proper treatment for it. My quality of life has changed for the better in such a short period of time and I never thought I'd feel like a brand new person from my treatment. Dr. Henein and her staff have changed my life and I would recommend anyone needing a Rheumatologist to go here. Dr. Henein WILL HELP YOU if you give her the chance to. She will make you feel comfortable and like a part of her family. She listens, she believes her patients, she treats her patients effectively and she CARES about your wellbeing!
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Vanderbilt University
- Marshfield Clin
- U SD Sch Med
- Ain Shams U
Dr. Henein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henein has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henein speaks Arabic.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Henein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.