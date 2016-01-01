See All Psychiatrists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Violina Frenkel, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Summit, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Violina Frenkel, MD

Dr. Violina Frenkel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Summit, NJ. 

Dr. Frenkel works at Violina Frenkel MD LLS in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frenkel's Office Locations

    Syeda I Hasan M.D
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 404, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-3099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    About Dr. Violina Frenkel, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Russian
    • 1407017874
    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatry
