Dr. Vipal Sabharwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Vipal Sabharwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia Bon Secours Medical Group7001 Forest Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 288-0808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia13700 St Francis Blvd Ste 600, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 794-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff at the offices of Dr. Sabharwal are always wonderful - friendly and lovely. As far as Docs, they don't get any better than Dr. Sabharwal. Whether at the office or in the hospital, he sits down and talks with patients and never in a rushed way. He makes me feel like I am his only patient for the day. In addition, Dr. S. is always aware of the dignity of his patients. He is kind and caring and one of the nicest human beings I have ever known. Wish I could give him hundreds of stars.
About Dr. Vipal Sabharwal, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124051628
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia / Virginia Commonwealth University
- University of Mississippi
