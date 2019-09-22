Dr. Vipan Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipan Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vipan Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Chicago Il
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3630
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurology Schaumburg943 N Plum Grove Rd Ste B, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 952-9140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Dr Gupta was extremely professional and knowledgeable when helping me navigate my partial seizures. Without his help and the care of his staff I dont know how I would have gotten though my doagnosis. 100% recommend Suburban Neurology!
About Dr. Vipan Gupta, MD
- Neurology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1356393730
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Chicago Il
- Chicago School Of Med
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.