Dr. Vipin Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vipin Gupta, MD
Dr. Vipin Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Vipin K Gupta MD2848 S Delsea Dr Ste 2B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vipin Gupta, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1851351035
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Med Ctr
- Med College Penn
- All India Inst Med Scis
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
