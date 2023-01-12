Dr. Lohiya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vipin Lohiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vipin Lohiya, MD
Dr. Vipin Lohiya, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA.
Dr. Lohiya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lohiya's Office Locations
-
1
Peachtree Hematologyand Oncology Consultant1267 Highway 54 W Ste 4200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (678) 829-1060
-
2
Peachtree Hematology & Oncology1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 350-9853
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lohiya?
He is such a great Dr. He always takes the time with me. He is a very caring and thorough Dr. He has been a Godsend to me and my Cancer journey. Love him.
About Dr. Vipin Lohiya, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1013295922
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lohiya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lohiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lohiya works at
Dr. Lohiya has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lohiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohiya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lohiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lohiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.