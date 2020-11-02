Dr. Vipin Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipin Malik, MD
Overview of Dr. Vipin Malik, MD
Dr. Vipin Malik, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
1
National Jewish at Rose Medical Center - G1051400 Jackson St # G105, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 385-0996
2
National Jewish Health Highlands Ranch8671 S Quebec St Ste 120, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130 Directions (877) 400-9597
3
National Jewish Health South Denver499 E Hampden Ave Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 385-0997
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Malik for the past three years. I have total faith and trust in him. He is fantastic. He takes the time to explain thing and makes sure that i understand. Always has the patients best interests in mind.
About Dr. Vipin Malik, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1669413860
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Maulana Azad Medical College
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
