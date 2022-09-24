Overview

Dr. Vipin Mittal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Mittal works at Presbyterian Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.