Dr. Vipinchandra Patel, MD

Internal Medicine
2.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vipinchandra Patel, MD

Dr. Vipinchandra Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at PATEL VIPIN K MD in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Florida Medical Associates LLC Dba Vipcare
    55 N Old Kings Rd Ste E, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 672-4615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    Aug 17, 2016
    My husband went to see Dr. Patel this morning and he was very satisfied, not only with him but also his office and staff. Very courteous, professional and efficient. Thank you!
    Ormond Beach, FL — Aug 17, 2016
    About Dr. Vipinchandra Patel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1609951623
    Education & Certifications

    • Queens Hospital Center
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • Med Coll, Baroda U
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vipinchandra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at PATEL VIPIN K MD in Ormond Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

