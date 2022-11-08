Overview

Dr. Viplove Senadhi, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Senadhi works at Greater Montgomery Patient Centered Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.