Dr. Viplove Senadhi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Viplove Senadhi, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Locations
1
Greater Montgomery Patient Centered Gastroenterology and Hepatology1898 Mulberry St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 239-7059
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I landed in the hospital with a G.I. bleed due to that person. Dr Senadhi Called me on the phone, scheduled an EGD but never came to see me. Just went to the new patient appointment. Get there 15 minutes early because he got a lot of paperwork to fill out. The staff was courteous and friendly and helpful. The nurse practitioner Andrea was wonderful. But I didn’t get to meet Dr Senadhi My follow up appointment is November 28 and I was assured Dr Senadhi Would be there. He is well respected in the medical field here in Montgomery. I have every faith he will do the right thing. Anybody with a G.I. problem needs to go see Dr Senadhi Wait time from lobby to exam room was about 15 minutes. Wait time in the exam room was about 20 minutes. I was done within the hour of my appointment. Very satisfied.
About Dr. Viplove Senadhi, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1174785562
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senadhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senadhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senadhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senadhi has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senadhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Senadhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senadhi.
