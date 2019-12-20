Overview of Dr. Vipra Sharma, MD

Dr. Vipra Sharma, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Sharma works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.