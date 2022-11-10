Overview of Dr. Vipul Lakhani, MD

Dr. Vipul Lakhani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Lakhani works at The Cataract & Glaucoma Vision Center in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Glaucoma and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.