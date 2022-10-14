Overview of Dr. Vipul Nanavati, MD

Dr. Vipul Nanavati, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School|UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Nanavati works at Idaho Shoulder To Hand in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.