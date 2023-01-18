Overview of Dr. Vipul Parikh, MD

Dr. Vipul Parikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Haymarket, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Mountain View Internal Medicine in Haymarket, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.