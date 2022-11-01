Overview of Dr. Vipul Parikh, MD

Dr. Vipul Parikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Ocean Physicians, LLC in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.