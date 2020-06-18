Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipul Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-7000
-
2
Norton Thoracic Institute (formerly Heart and Lung Institute)500 W Thomas Rd Ste 500, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a life saver. He’s the best at what he does.
About Dr. Vipul Patel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235329111
Education & Certifications
- Norton Thoracic Intitute|University Of Southern California
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Pulmonary Disease
