Overview

Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.