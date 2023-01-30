Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vipul Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vipul Patel, MD
Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|SUNY - Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I feel so lucky to have had a doctor like Dr. Patel. Even though I had a lot of trauma to my elbow, I never doubted my recovery because I trusted Dr. Patel completely. He was attentive, always listened and answered my questions, and supported me every step of the way. Beyond that the whole team at his practice and the attached OT practice are wonderful. If I had to spend a year rehabilitating my elbow, I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I was grateful to do it with such an amazing team to support me along the way.
About Dr. Vipul Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1255516761
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts|Massachusettes General Hospital
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine|SUNY - Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
340 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.