Overview of Dr. Vipul Patel, MD

Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Patel works at Southmore Medical Clinic in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.