Dr. Vir Nanda, MD

Medical Oncology
3.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vir Nanda, MD

Dr. Vir Nanda, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Nanda works at Vir K Nanda MD, inc., Apple Valley, CA in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Nanda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    High Desert Medical Oncology Center
    12998 Hesperia Rd Ste 204, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 241-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Valley Hospital
  • Saint Mary Medical Center
  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer

Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Nanda?

    Jul 12, 2018
    My husband, Robert Pastella Sr, is the patient of Dr. Vir Nanda and therefore the following is his review. I have been a patient for the past 5 years. Check in time & also waiting time is minimal. The staff has always been very friendly, courteous, knowledgeable & professional. Dr. Nanda is a very warm & caring individual & takes the time to answer & explain all questions. I highly recommend Dr. Vir Nanda & his staff.
    Robert Pastella Sr in Apple Valley, CA — Jul 12, 2018
    About Dr. Vir Nanda, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1386841963
    Education & Certifications

    • USC &amp; LAC Med Ctr
    • Interfaith Medical Center
    • Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vir Nanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nanda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nanda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nanda works at Vir K Nanda MD, inc., Apple Valley, CA in Victorville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nanda’s profile.

    Dr. Nanda has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

