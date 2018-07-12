Overview of Dr. Vir Nanda, MD

Dr. Vir Nanda, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Govt MC-Punjab U-Patiala and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Nanda works at Vir K Nanda MD, inc., Apple Valley, CA in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.