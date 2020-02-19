Dr. Viraj Master, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Master is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viraj Master, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Viraj Master, MD
Dr. Viraj Master, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Master works at
Dr. Master's Office Locations
Emory University1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg B, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4898
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with kidney cancer in my early 40s. it was a huge shock for me and my family Dr. Master literally saved my life. he was not only knowledgeable, professional, outstanding, but also compassionate and considerate. I feel extremely lucky to have gotten the chance to be treated by him. I was initially referred to another surgeon who was intending to do a robotic surgery on me. I thank God every day for being able to choose Dr. Meister who didn’t take any shortcuts did open surgery and was extremely thorough. Now my Post surgery screening is approaching, I hope I’m still cancer free but even if not I know I’m in good hands. Thank you, Dr Master, from the bottom of my heart.
About Dr. Viraj Master, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982632089
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Master has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Master accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Master has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Master works at
Dr. Master has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Master on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Master. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Master.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Master, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Master appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.