Dr. Viral Doshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Viral Doshi, MD
Dr. Viral Doshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Pramukh Swami Medical College Karamsad and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Doshi's Office Locations
1
Mercy Clinic Pulmonology13313 N Meridian Ave Ste D, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-4290Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
INTEGRIS Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine3433 NW 56th St Ste 710, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 951-2141
3
INTEGRIS Sleep Medicine SW4221 S Western Ave Ste 3030, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 951-2141Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and thorough! I’ve been going to the asthma and allergy clinic and they couldn’t figure out why my allergies were bad, but Dr.Doshi did the right testing and found out my problem in the first few visits!
About Dr. Viral Doshi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi
- 1164654117
Education & Certifications
- SIU School of Medicine
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Pramukh Swami Medical College Karamsad
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doshi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doshi speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.