Dr. Viral Doshi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Viral Doshi, MD

Dr. Viral Doshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Pramukh Swami Medical College Karamsad and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Doshi works at Mercy Pulmonary Medicine in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinic Pulmonology
    13313 N Meridian Ave Ste D, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 755-4290
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    INTEGRIS Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine
    3433 NW 56th St Ste 710, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 951-2141
  3. 3
    INTEGRIS Sleep Medicine SW
    4221 S Western Ave Ste 3030, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 951-2141
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 12, 2021
    Very nice and thorough! I’ve been going to the asthma and allergy clinic and they couldn’t figure out why my allergies were bad, but Dr.Doshi did the right testing and found out my problem in the first few visits!
    About Dr. Viral Doshi, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English, Hindi
    • 1164654117
    Education & Certifications

    • SIU School of Medicine
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    • Pramukh Swami Medical College Karamsad
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viral Doshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doshi works at Mercy Pulmonary Medicine in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Doshi’s profile.

    Dr. Doshi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

