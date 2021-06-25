Dr. Viral Lathia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lathia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viral Lathia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Viral Lathia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.
Locations
Complete Cardiac and Vascular Care309 Regency Pkwy Ste 201, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 499-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Methodist Midlothian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lathia cared for me during his time in Hattiesburg, MS. He’s extremely intelligent, but kind & caring. He takes time to explain your condition & treatment in a way that’s easily understood, without being condescending. In 2017, after several months of care due to congestive heart failure, he advised me that a pacemaker/defibrillator was necessary to strengthen my heart function & improve my condition. On June 7, 2021, that device saved my life, not once, but 3 times as I went into cardiac arrest & it discharged each time! I owe this wonderful man my life because he had the experience & knowledge to proceed with placing the unit! I highly recommend this man who will always have a special place in my heart....pun intended!!
About Dr. Viral Lathia, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1295931145
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana Stae University, Lsuhsc, Lafayette, La
- Louisiana State University University Medical Center, Lafayette, LA
- BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lathia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lathia has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lathia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lathia speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lathia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lathia.
