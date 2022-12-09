Overview of Dr. Viralkumar Patel, MD

Dr. Viralkumar Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Patel works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.