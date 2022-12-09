Dr. Viralkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viralkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Viralkumar Patel, MD
Dr. Viralkumar Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Dallas Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Ste. 7108220 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 368-6707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.7501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 475-8183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Old Town Endoscopy Center5500 Greenville Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 739-9544
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel is awesome, I trust him with my life and have been to several gastroenterologist but believe me he is tops, very professional, down to earth and easy to communicate with and solves the problems as needed, happy I found him Thanks Dr Patel !!
About Dr. Viralkumar Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.