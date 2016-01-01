Overview of Dr. Viran Ranasinghe, MD

Dr. Viran Ranasinghe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Ranasinghe works at Texas ENT Specialists, P.A. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.