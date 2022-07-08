Dr. Pathiraja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viranga Pathiraja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Viranga Pathiraja, MD
Dr. Viranga Pathiraja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.
Dr. Pathiraja's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph1900 Randolph Rd Ste 800, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pathiraja?
Dr. P. has been the best provider I've had in my twenty-eight years of psychiatric needs. I'm 48 years old so that says a lot! She really wants to help me and goes above and beyond to understand my specific type of issues that makes my treatment extremely difficult. She researches how my other issues affect not only my mental health but my total health too. I have brain damage from a lot of concussions as well as a family history of early onset Alzheimer's as well as parkinsonism. She works seamlessly with my other providers. I cannot imagine what I will do if I'm unable to see her in the future. She's, truly, one in a lifetime psychiatrist. She is what other psychiatrist should aspire to be.
About Dr. Viranga Pathiraja, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1790910479
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathiraja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathiraja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathiraja has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathiraja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathiraja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathiraja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathiraja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathiraja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.