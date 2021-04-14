Overview

Dr. Virat Dave, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Dave works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.