Overview

Dr. Viren Vankawala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Government Med College Suvat and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Vankawala works at Atlanticare physican group-cardiology in Galloway, NJ with other offices in Hammonton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.