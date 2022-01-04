See All Plastic Surgeons in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Virender Singhal, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (64)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Virender Singhal, MD

Dr. Virender Singhal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University college of Medical science|University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.

Dr. Singhal works at Singhal Plastic Surgery in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singhal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Singhal Plastic Surgery
    9081 NE 81ST TER, Kansas City, MO 64158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5813

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Liberty Hospital
  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 04, 2022
    Wow! He is an artist! My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Singha and his caring staff. I am beautiful.
    Karen H — Jan 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Virender Singhal, MD
    About Dr. Virender Singhal, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1609825249
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
    Internship
    • Booth Meml Med Center|Booth Meml Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University college of Medical science|University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
    Primary Care
