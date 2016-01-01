Overview of Dr. Virendra Misra, MD

Dr. Virendra Misra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Misra works at Center for Neurological Disorders in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Tremor and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.