Overview

Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at Parkview Physicians Group colorectal surgery in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.