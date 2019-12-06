Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
-
1
PPG Colon/Rectal Surgery Group11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Prompt, courteous staff, approximately 10 minute wait time. Dr Parikh is the most sympathetic, kind and awesome person. He's also a well-educated, knowledgeable and experienced surgeon who does an excellent job. He's a good listener, too!
About Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1780676874
Education & Certifications
- Grant Med Center
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.