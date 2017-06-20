Dr. Virendra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virendra Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Virendra Patel, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 10 Indian Rock10 Indian Rock, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
I was sent by another surgeon to Dr Patel as my aortic dissection was a difficult situation. I came through the operation (14 hours) I have not had any of the problems that can occur because of this operation this operation. I believe he is a world class doctor.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1265496962
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Vascular Surgery
