Dr. Virendra Ranadive, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranadive is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virendra Ranadive, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Virendra Ranadive, MD
Dr. Virendra Ranadive, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Ranadive works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ranadive's Office Locations
-
1
Emory Heart & Vascular Center - Fayetteville115 Sumner Rd, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 716-1562
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ranadive?
Everytime I see Dr. Ranadive, he impresses me more and more as he Listens to everything I say and he not only tells me but he personally writes down what he wants me to do before the next time I see him plus all he learned about my problems. He id extremely knowledgeable in every way And a genuine person I would never see anybody else but Dr. Ranadive.
About Dr. Virendra Ranadive, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1447211149
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranadive has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranadive accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranadive has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranadive works at
Dr. Ranadive has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranadive on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranadive. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranadive.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranadive, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranadive appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.