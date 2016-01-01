See All Nephrologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Viresh Mohanlal, MD

Nephrology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Viresh Mohanlal, MD

Dr. Viresh Mohanlal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mohanlal works at Nephrology Associates Of Central Florida in Orlando, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, End-Stage Renal Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mohanlal's Office Locations

  1
    Nephrology Associates of Central Florida, PA
    3885 Oakwater Cir Ste A, Orlando, FL 32806 (407) 816-5700
  2
    Nephrology Associates of Central Florida, PA
    7484 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 (407) 722-8270
  3
    Nephrology Associates of Central Florida, PA
    400 Celebration Pl # A120, Celebration, FL 34747 (407) 816-5700
  4. 4
    Nephrology Associates of Central Florida, PA
    400 Celebration Pl # A120, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 816-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Viresh Mohanlal, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558321158
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harbor Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harbor Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viresh Mohanlal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohanlal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohanlal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohanlal has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, End-Stage Renal Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohanlal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mohanlal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohanlal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohanlal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohanlal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

