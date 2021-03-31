Dr. Virgil Davila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virgil Davila, MD
Overview of Dr. Virgil Davila, MD
Dr. Virgil Davila, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Davila works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Davila's Office Locations
-
1
Physician Associates Orlando Health7416 Red Bug Lake Rd, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 381-7387Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Orlando Health Medical Group Inc867 Outer Rd Ste A, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (407) 898-6588
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davila?
He is an excellent gynecologist.
About Dr. Virgil Davila, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386633428
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davila has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davila works at
Dr. Davila has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Davila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.