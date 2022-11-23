Overview of Dr. Virgil Medlock, MD

Dr. Virgil Medlock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Medlock works at DALLAS HIP & KNEE- Khalid Yousuf, M.D in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.