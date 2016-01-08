See All Ophthalmologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Virgil Sklar, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Virgil Sklar, MD

Dr. Virgil Sklar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sklar works at VIRGIL F SKLAR, MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Stye and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sklar's Office Locations

    Virgil Ferrer Sklar MD PA
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 4003, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-4430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Stye
Blepharitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Stye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Test
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium Surgery
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Virgil Sklar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457442915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virgil Sklar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sklar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sklar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sklar has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sklar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sklar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sklar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.