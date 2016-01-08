Dr. Virgil Sklar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virgil Sklar, MD
Overview of Dr. Virgil Sklar, MD
Dr. Virgil Sklar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sklar works at
Dr. Sklar's Office Locations
-
1
Virgil Ferrer Sklar MD PA3659 S Miami Ave Ste 4003, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-4430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sklar?
Dr. Sklar is one of those rare doctors that you can actually talk to in person and on the phone if you have questions. I needed cataract surgery, he made it happen in the time period I needed. Very easy to talk to, helpful, doesn't rush you ... needless to say I am very happy and recommend him highly. Frank A
About Dr. Virgil Sklar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457442915
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sklar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sklar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sklar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sklar works at
Dr. Sklar has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Stye and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sklar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sklar speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sklar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sklar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.