Dr. Virgilio Panganiban, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Panganiban works at PANGANIBAN VIRGILIO C MD OFFICE in Bellflower, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.