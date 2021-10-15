See All Dermatologists in Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Dr. Virginia Allen, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Virginia Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Allen works at Dermatology Associates of Oakbrook Terrace in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Keloid Scar and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Oakbrook Terrace
    1S224 Summit Ave Ste 106, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 953-1190
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Keloid Scar
Folliculitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Keloid Scar
Folliculitis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Virginia Allen, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356423651
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geisenger Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
