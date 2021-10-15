Overview

Dr. Virginia Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at Dermatology Associates of Oakbrook Terrace in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Keloid Scar and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.