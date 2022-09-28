Dr. Virginia Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Carter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
-
1
WK Pediatric Health & Wellness909 Olive St, Shreveport, LA 71104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
Dr. Carter remembers every detail about her patients. We are so thankful that our grandchildren have her as their doctor. She is kind, extremely knowledgeable, observant and approachable. It is evident that she cares and I wish there were more doctors like her.
About Dr. Virginia Carter, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1598077323
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.