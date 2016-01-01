Dr. Virginia Chin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Chin, DDS
Dr. Virginia Chin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fairfax, VA.
Healthy Smiles Dental Group10801 Main St Ste 500, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 544-7246
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1821265968
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin speaks Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.