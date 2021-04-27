Overview

Dr. Virginia Clark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Uf Health Medical Lab - Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Cirrhosis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.