Dr. Colliver accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virginia Colliver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virginia Colliver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Colliver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maryland Heart PC6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-5301
-
2
Jhcp Heart Care At Rockville15005 Shady Grove Rd Ste 340, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 238-3760
-
3
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 537-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colliver?
I have recommended Dr. Collier to my friends
About Dr. Virginia Colliver, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1265437545
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colliver works at
Dr. Colliver has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colliver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Colliver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.