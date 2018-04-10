Dr. Virginia Coreil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coreil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Coreil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Virginia Coreil, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Lafayette Childrens Clinic LLC5000 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg 12, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 989-5061
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr. Coreil is great and does not rush to give medications. I highly recommend her!
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Dr. Coreil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Coreil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coreil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coreil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coreil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.