Overview

Dr. Virginia Critelli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Critelli works at Emory Saint Joseph's in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Blairsville, GA and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.