Dr. Virginia Critelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Virginia Critelli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Locations
Emory Saint Joseph's5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9000
Blairsville218 Hospital Dr Ste C, Blairsville, GA 30512 Directions (855) 841-1337
First Physicians Group1717 N E St Ste 401, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 626-9626
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Warm, caring, competent doctor. Extremely caring and excellent attention to detail.
About Dr. Virginia Critelli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Saint Lawrence University
- Gastroenterology
