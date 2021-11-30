See All Otolaryngologists in Middletown, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Virginia Feldman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Virginia Feldman, MD

Dr. Virginia Feldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.

Dr. Feldman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Middletown in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feldman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Middletown
    75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 220, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 467-6998

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  Tinnitus
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  Deafness
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  TMJ
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  Snoring
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 30, 2021
    The place is very good, everyone is nice and helpful
    P. C. — Nov 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Virginia Feldman, MD
    About Dr. Virginia Feldman, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1275516379
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY|St Vincents Med Ctr
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virginia Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Middletown in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Feldman’s profile.

    Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

