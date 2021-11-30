Overview of Dr. Virginia Feldman, MD

Dr. Virginia Feldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Feldman works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Middletown in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.