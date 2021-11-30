Dr. Virginia Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virginia Feldman, MD
Dr. Virginia Feldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Middletown75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 220, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 467-6998
- Garnet Health Medical Center
The place is very good, everyone is nice and helpful
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY|St Vincents Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
